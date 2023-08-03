One Of Paul Reubens' Funniest Cameos Drew From Buffy The Vampire Slayer (And His Infamous Arrest)
I've been pretty vocal over the years since joining Team /Film that Paul Reubens' performance as Amilyn in the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie is my favorite of his outside of Pee-wee Herman, evening going so far as to declare his character's dramatic death scene as one of the best non-Marvel post-credits scenes in cinema history. Reubens was one of the most influential comedic performers to ever live, and watching him completely transform into different characters was always a delight. Amilyn the Vampire was a perfect role for Reubens because it allowed him to play completely against his Pee-wee type while still showing off his phenomenal talents as a character actor.
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" has been unfairly maligned in the wake of the beloved TV series of the same name due to its over-the-top camp sensibilities and the fact writer/creator Joss Whedon vocally despised the direction Fran Rubel Kuzui took with his teen girl story, despite only one of the creatives in that equation ever actually having been a teen girl. But for those who love and appreciate the film, a big part of that love is due to Reubens' comedic genius. This is why it was such a delight when Reubens had a cameo on "What We Do in the Shadows" as that same character.
"Flight of the Conchords" and "What We Do in the Shadows" creator Jemaine Clement took to Twitter to express his sadness over Reubens' passing, and also revealed a fascinating bit of trivia in the process. "So sad to learn Paul Reubens has died. I was excited to have him in one of my eps of 'WWDITS.” he wrote. "He brought his wig from 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' which he'd had modeled on his infamous mugshot — because, he said, 'It was the coolest I've ever looked.' He made every line hilarious."
Reclaiming infamy
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" hit theaters in 1992, but in 1991, Reubens was arrested for indecent exposure while watching a film at an adult movie theater. The arrest was truly ridiculous (IT WAS AN ADULT THEATER, GROW UP!), but given his reputation as the host of a children's show, there was a media frenzy surrounding the situation, and his mugshot was plastered all over the news and late-night talk shows. Known for his bare face and short flipped hair as Pee-wee Herman, Reubens' mugshot from the arrest showed him with long hair and a goatee. As a means of reclaiming his infamous photo, it was at his request that Amilyn was styled after this look. If the world was going to treat him like a monster, he was going to lean in and suck the poison out of the situation himself.
Reubens' legal troubles were consistently a result of homophobic moral panics and as The Daily Beast writer Charles Bramesco correctly points out, "As lawmakers in conservative states argue that drag constitutes predatory grooming, the bad-faith agenda behind the repeated tarring of a public figure associated with the LGBTQ+ community for his private, outré tastes has only been rendered sourer and more transparent." Reubens' decision to own his mugshot with such severity that one of his most well-known characters became a reflection of that time of his life is an example of laughter truly being the best medicine. Good on the folks behind "What We Do In the Shadows" for being wise enough to honor him in this way, and introduce a new generation to one of the most overlooked vampires in the canon.