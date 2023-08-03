One Of Paul Reubens' Funniest Cameos Drew From Buffy The Vampire Slayer (And His Infamous Arrest)

I've been pretty vocal over the years since joining Team /Film that Paul Reubens' performance as Amilyn in the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie is my favorite of his outside of Pee-wee Herman, evening going so far as to declare his character's dramatic death scene as one of the best non-Marvel post-credits scenes in cinema history. Reubens was one of the most influential comedic performers to ever live, and watching him completely transform into different characters was always a delight. Amilyn the Vampire was a perfect role for Reubens because it allowed him to play completely against his Pee-wee type while still showing off his phenomenal talents as a character actor.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" has been unfairly maligned in the wake of the beloved TV series of the same name due to its over-the-top camp sensibilities and the fact writer/creator Joss Whedon vocally despised the direction Fran Rubel Kuzui took with his teen girl story, despite only one of the creatives in that equation ever actually having been a teen girl. But for those who love and appreciate the film, a big part of that love is due to Reubens' comedic genius. This is why it was such a delight when Reubens had a cameo on "What We Do in the Shadows" as that same character.

"Flight of the Conchords" and "What We Do in the Shadows" creator Jemaine Clement took to Twitter to express his sadness over Reubens' passing, and also revealed a fascinating bit of trivia in the process. "So sad to learn Paul Reubens has died. I was excited to have him in one of my eps of 'WWDITS.” he wrote. "He brought his wig from 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' which he'd had modeled on his infamous mugshot — because, he said, 'It was the coolest I've ever looked.' He made every line hilarious."