The Stephen King Cameo The Author Considers His 'Finest Moment' Is Not In A Stephen King Movie

On "Sons of Anarchy," King's character Bachman is a "cleaner" — someone who can help dispose of a body. After a character is killed during a scuffle, Bachman is summoned. King arrives on the show by riding a bright-red motorcycle out of the shadows, pulling off his helmet to reveal his long, flowing hair. Dressed in all black, King's Bachman goes right to work, first measuring and manhandling the corpse, and then asking about the quality of the drain in a nearby "slop sink." He then asks for some '80s music while he works. We don't get to see Bachman do his dirty work, but he eventually emerges from a basement looking nonplussed. He's paid for his services and then exits the show forever.

I don't think anyone would ever accuse King of being a great actor, but he brings the right amount of weirdness to his performance here. We can completely buy him as a strange guy who gets rid of dead bodies for a living. Regarding his appearance on the show, King said: "I like to act — not that I'm much good at it, but I suspect most writers do — and a number of factors came together." The author, who tends to stick mostly to Maine or Florida these days, was in California, where "Sons of Anarchy" filmed, to accept an award. That proved to be the perfect opportunity to get him on the show. As King explains: "[Series creator] Kurt Sutter assured me that he'd write me a suitably nasty part (in various films I've been stuck playing a series of mentally challenged country bumpkins); most important of all, he said he'd put me on a b*tchin Harley. How could I say no?"

King added that he loved the motorcycle he got to ride — "The bike was just short of awesome: a bright red Harley-Davidson Road-Glide" — and would've liked to have taken it home with him. Unfortunately, they didn't give him that option, and King went back home sans Harley.