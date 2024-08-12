Kurt Russell's Worst Movie On Rotten Tomatoes Is A Huge 2001 Box Office Flop

As far as brief internet research has uncovered, Kurt Russell is the only actor in history to have acted next to Elvis Presley, to have played Elvis Presley, and to have played an Elvis Presley impersonator. The first was in "It Happened at the World's Fair" in 1963, when the 12-year-old Russell infamously kicked Elvis in the shin. The second was in the biographical miniseries "Elvis," release in 1979 and directed by John Carpenter. The third, as easily the least popular, was Demian Lichtenstein's 2001 heist movie "3000 Miles to Graceland," a largely forgotten and critically lambasted piece of scuzz cinema on the latter-edge of Quentin Tarantino knockoffs.

And we all likely remember the post-"Pulp Fiction" era with clarity. Many filmmakers tried to capture the flippant violence and ultra-witty banter that Tarantino pioneered, to largely mixed results. "Thing to Do in Denver When You're Dead," "2 Days in the Valley," "Goodbye Lover," and even "Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels" and "Get Shorty" fall into this camp. "3000 Miles to Graceland" was populated by scummy characters with an unusual job — Elvis impersonation — and staged a sloppy, angry heist movie in the glitzy lights of Las Vegas. Note that "3000 Miles" came only nine months before Steven Soderbergh's "Ocean's Eleven" came along and effervescently re-upped the whole genre.

No one liked "3000 Miles" when it came out, and critics were unkind. On Rotten Tomatoes, "3000 Miles" has a mere 15% approval rating (from 96 reviews), getting pans Stephanie Zacharek, Roger Ebert (who gave it one-and-a-half stars), and the Los Angeles Times' Kenneth Turan (who gave it one half of a star). As of this writing, it's the worst-reviewed film in Kurt Russell's career.