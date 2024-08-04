Gladiator 2 Won't Feature One Of The Best Characters From The Ridley Scott Original

Whether you feel Ridley Scott's Best Picture winner "Gladiator" is a red-blooded, fist-pumping swords and sandals brouhaha or a "muddy, fuzzy, and indistinct" affair (as Roger Ebert put it in his two-star review at the time of its release, referring to Scott's epic as "'Spartacus' Lite"), we can surely all agree it's got a killer cast. Russell Crowe as the stoic hero Maximus, playing the role that snagged him an Oscar a year after he should've won for "The Insider," is the calm at the center of the storm. He has to be a little boring, otherwise he wouldn't work as the foil to Joaquin Phoenix's larger-than-life turn as Commodus (though Scott was right when he argued Phoenix's lecherous, conniving character isn't the true "villain" of the piece).

The rest of the ensemble is wall-to-wall veterans firing on all cylinders, including Connie Nielsen as Maximus' incorruptible ex and Commodus' sister Lucilla, Richard Harris as Marcus Aurelius (playing the Roman emperor as a frail old man finally forced to reckon with his bloody legacy), Djimon Hounsou as Maximus' confidante, fellow enslaved arena fighter, and all-around good guy, Juba, and Oliver Reed as Maximus and Juba's crafty gladiator-turned-trainer Antonius Proximo. Juba, particularly, is almost as much the heart of the film as Maximus, and his stirring parting words when he buries his friend at the end ("And now we are free. I will see you again ... but not yet ... Not yet!") seem to foreshadow his return in the sequel.

Sadly, it wasn't meant to be. Speaking last year on the BroBible's Post Credit Podcast, Hounsou confirmed that he will not be appearing in Scott's "Gladiator II." "Honestly, no," he explained to the outlet, adding that he was supposed to be involved in the film before circumstances beyond his control prevented that from happening.