One A Quiet Place: Day One Character Connects The Prequel To The Original Films

A Quiet Place: Day One Character Connects The Prequel To The Original Films

This article contains spoilers for "A Quiet Place: Day One."

John Krasinski became a household name as an actor, and solidified his place in pop culture history by playing Jim Halpert on "The Office," but he's also become synonymous with what has become one of the strongest horror franchises in recent memory, "A Quiet Place." Directed by Krasinski and with a script co-written with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, the first film was a huge hit and inspired a sequel that helped resurrect the box office after the quarantine era of the pandemic. The first two films focused on the Abbott family who have survived in large part because they live on an isolated farm in the middle of a forest and all communicate using American sign language as daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) is Deaf. Their story wrapped up in "A Quiet Place II," meaning any additional films set in this universe would need to focus on different people in different parts of the world.

"A Quiet Place: Day One" is the new prequel film centered on the day the long-limbed aliens (sometimes called Death Angels) arrived on Earth, but this time is set in the loudest city in the United States — New York City. Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn star as Sam and Eric, two strangers brought together at the end of the world and lean on one another in their attempt to survive. It's being called the best film in the series thus far, an opinion I agree with, and is a story almost completely separate from the first two films.

Well, with the exception of Djimon Hounsou's Henri, a character in "A Quiet Place II" who has a small role in "A Quiet Place: Day One."