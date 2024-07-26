Deadpool & Wolverine: The Raymond Chan & Henry Delaney Tributes, Explained

With all his foul-mouthed bluster and propensity for extreme violence, it's easy to miss just how lonely the Deadpool character is. In his first two vehicles, Ryan Reynolds' motor-mouthed mercenary spends a lot of time alone and separated from the people he cares about, be it the consequence of his own actions or those who have wronged him (if not both). We tend to spend a lot of time talking about the series' more outrageous moments, like when Wade Wilson gets (consensually!) pegged by his girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) or waddles about with a pair of baby legs after being torn in half by Juggernaut. Less attention is showered on the scenes where Wade is too insecure to let Vanessa know he's still alive after a life-saving experiment renders him heavily scarred or trying (and failing) to kill himself while mourning her temporary death.

You'll just have to watch the third "Deadpool" movie, "Deadpool & Wolverine" (read /Film's review), and decide for yourself whether the Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover retains the emotional undercurrent of the Fox-backed films before it. However, the most moving moment in the movie — one that also holds true to the themes about the value of unconditional love and choosing your own family in the previous two "Deadpool" films — comes during its end credits in the form of a dedication to Raymond Chan and Henry Delaney. The former is the movie's late production designer, who passed away on April 23, 2024, at the age of 56. The latter is the son of "Deadpool 2" and "Deadpool & Wolverine" actor Rob Delaney, who died from cancer when he was two and a half years old in early 2018.