Does Deadpool & Wolverine Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
One of the biggest movies of the year is upon us. That's not an exaggeration, and it's worth pointing out how true it really is. "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the biggest movie to come around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a long time. Not only is Ryan Reynolds finally back as the Merc With a Mouth six years after 2018's "Deadpool 2," but he brought Hugh Jackman out of retirement to play Wolverine once more. It's the on screen team-up that many comic book fans have been waiting years to see. So, just how much is there to see? Is it just what happens up to the credits, or is Marvel hiding a little something extra for fans?
Dating back to 2008's "Iron Man," credits scenes have been a staple of the MCU, whether it's setting up something seemingly huge for the future, like what we got in "The Marvels" post-credits scene, or just having a little bit of fun, like the shawarma scene from "The Avengers." So, is the third "Deadpool" cinematic outing going to keep up with Marvel's greatest tradition? We're here to give viewers a spoiler-free guide to help you decide when to leave the theater. Seriously, we are not going to spoil anything at all, we're merely going to offer general information. Let's get into it.
Is there a credits scene in Deadpool & Wolverine?
To get straight to it, the answer is yes, there are two credits scenes that fans need to be aware of. Despite the fact that Ryan Reynolds once proclaimed that "Deadpool & Wolverine" would not have a credits scene, it most certainly does. So, what exactly are we looking at here? There is what can best be described as a mid-credits scene taking place after the first main chunk of credits rolls. Then there's a post-credits scene that happens after the rest of the credits conclude. So those who want to see absolutely everything this movie has to offer will have to exercise some patience and hold out for that bathroom break just a little bit longer.
As for how important these scenes are, vaguely speaking? Neither are quite as Earth-shattering as Thanos saying "I'll do it myself" while grabbing the Infinity Gauntlet, for example. That's as far as we'll go for now. But longtime superhero fans will surely appreciate the mid-credits scene, making it well worth sticking around for. The post-credits scene also offers some pay-off, so they're both worth one's time.
Shawn Levy ("The Adam Project") directed the movie, working from a script he co-wrote alongside Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. The cast also includes Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Emma Corrin ("The Crown") as the film's villain Cassandra Nova, who has a truly bonkers backstory in the comics.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters on July 26, 2024.