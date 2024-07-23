Does Deadpool & Wolverine Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

One of the biggest movies of the year is upon us. That's not an exaggeration, and it's worth pointing out how true it really is. "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the biggest movie to come around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a long time. Not only is Ryan Reynolds finally back as the Merc With a Mouth six years after 2018's "Deadpool 2," but he brought Hugh Jackman out of retirement to play Wolverine once more. It's the on screen team-up that many comic book fans have been waiting years to see. So, just how much is there to see? Is it just what happens up to the credits, or is Marvel hiding a little something extra for fans?

Dating back to 2008's "Iron Man," credits scenes have been a staple of the MCU, whether it's setting up something seemingly huge for the future, like what we got in "The Marvels" post-credits scene, or just having a little bit of fun, like the shawarma scene from "The Avengers." So, is the third "Deadpool" cinematic outing going to keep up with Marvel's greatest tradition? We're here to give viewers a spoiler-free guide to help you decide when to leave the theater. Seriously, we are not going to spoil anything at all, we're merely going to offer general information. Let's get into it.