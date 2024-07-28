Bones Created A Fictional War Scandal In Season 1 That Became Real

Premiering on September 13, 2005, and ending just short of 12 years later on March 28, 2017, "Bones" straddled the line between the post-9/11 media of the 2000s and Obama-era pop culture. You can see that in the show's politics, which, like a lot of network TV, skewed centrist for much of its run.

This is also reflected in the series' characters. David Boreanaz's FBI Agent Seeley Booth is a military man, but he doesn't that responsibility lightly. His beliefs put him at loggerheads with T.J. Thyne's sarcastic entomologist Jack Hodgins, who started out as a caricature of far-left types, spouting wild conspiracy theories fueled by his distrust of the government. Emily Deschanel's anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan, ever the rationalist, was the buffer between them and was only ever interested in the facts of their murder investigations, not assumptions or gut feelings.

Season 1, episode 21, "The Soldier on the Grave," tests Booth's idealism when he and Bones find a charred dead body atop the grave of Charlie Kent, a prospective NBA star who died while protecting his unit in Iraq. It soon comes to light that the corpse is that of Devon Marshall, a former member of Kent's unit. Booth, whose wartime trauma is triggered by the case, projects his own feelings onto Marshall, reasoning that he was experiencing survivor's guilt and died by suicide. However, further examination of his body suggests he was murdered.

As always, it takes Booth and Bones' combined efforts to uncover the truth. Marshall, as they come to discover, was murdered as part of a larger attempt to cover up an incident in which a squad of U.S. military men killed a group of innocent Iraqi civilians. If that plotline sounds familiar, it's because it bears an uncanny resemblance to a real-world U.S. military scandal.