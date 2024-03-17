The Bones Episode That Seemed To Eerily Predict A Real-Life Tragedy

Whenever a television series passes that fifth season threshold, it becomes vital for producers to keep things fresh without veering away from what viewers love about this particular show. This is especially true for law enforcement procedurals. You think there are only so many ways people can be killed, and a finite number of methods to solve said murders? Think again. And if you're a writer on one of these shows, you better think extra hard.

Over the 34-and-counting years of its existence, the "Law & Order" franchise (read our season ranking here) has addressed this issue by building episodes around actual, ripped-from-the-headlines crimes. It's gotten to the point that when a murder becomes national news, you immediately wonder how "Law & Order" will adapt it.

"Bones" used this model quite a bit during its 12-season run (which, per star David Boreanaz, had its share of clunkers), but also went in the exact opposite direction. Created by Hart Hanson in 2005, the punchy one-hour drama (much like "CSI") often came up with stranger-than-fiction, yet still relatively plausible mysteries and worked backwards. It was a how-dunnit, and the more elaborate the crime, the better. Alas, keep a show running long enough and you're bound to accidentally think up a corker of a murder that does, in some form or fashion, wind up happening in real life.

And there's at least one utterly grisly instance where the "Bones" team, much to their dismay, did precisely this. At least, that's what they thought.