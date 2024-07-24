Mutants Assemble In An Explosive, Exquisite X-Men '97 Poster That Can Be Yours [Exclusive]
Even though "Deadpool & Wolverine" will be arriving in theaters this weekend to rake in millions of box office dollars with its meta mutant multiverse mayhem merging with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, let's not forget that "X-Men '97" became one of the best things Marvel Studios has produced since "Avengers: Endgame." Granted, that's not exactly a high bar to clear, with a lot of troubled, flawed productions arriving in multiplexes and on Disney+, but since it had to live up the expectations of fans who loved the original "X-Men: The Animated Series," the show had to spark a certain level of nostalgia while also bringing the series into the 21st century, and it succeeded with flying colors.
Now, with Comic-Con nearly upon us, our friends at Bottleneck Gallery are celebrating "X-Men '97" with a vibrant and action-packed new poster by artist Juan Ramos. All of your favorite mutants are here fighting an army of Sentinels, including some of the Prime Sentinels, humans who have been turned into technological terrors by the villainous Bastion. Furthermore, because the artwork is inspired by the first season finale of the series, all of the primary X-Men appear in their classic uniforms.
The good news is, you won't have to be at Comic-Con to get ahold of this poster for your collection. Get all the details on when and where you can get Juan Ramos' "X-Men '97" poster from Bottleneck Gallery below.
To me, my X-Men '97 poster by Juan Ramos
Up above and in the background, Magneto floats in an orb of magnetic energy, Storm summons lightning, Rogue throws a Sentinel head, Bishop blasts energy, and Sunspot glows with strength. In the foreground, Cyclops shoots an optic blast as Gambit, Wolverine, and Nightcrawler leap into action. Jean Grey uses her telekinetic powers, and Jubilee is prepared to blast some sparkles. Even Morph is in the action, but he should be careful since he hasn't transformed into anyone just yet.
There will be three different versions of this 18x36 poster available for purchase starting at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, July 25 on the Bottleneck Gallery website. There's a regular print for $50 with an edition size of 350, a variant for $60 with an edition size of 125, and an acrylic panel for $125 with an edition size of 35. You can see them in their full glory below!
18x36 inches
Edition of 350
$50
18x36 inches
Variant edition of 125
$60
18x36 inches
Variant edition of 35
$125
But that's not all! If you're a fan of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," artist Martin Ansin is also releasing a stunning poster for the beloved sequel at Bottleneck Gallery, and it's available today (July 24) starting at 12:00 PM ET. Just look at this thing!
And there are several different variants of this one too, including a multi-layer acrylic panel. Head over to Bottleneck's blog posts for all the details about Martin Ansin's "Empire Strikes Back" poster.