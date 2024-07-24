Mutants Assemble In An Explosive, Exquisite X-Men '97 Poster That Can Be Yours [Exclusive]

Even though "Deadpool & Wolverine" will be arriving in theaters this weekend to rake in millions of box office dollars with its meta mutant multiverse mayhem merging with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, let's not forget that "X-Men '97" became one of the best things Marvel Studios has produced since "Avengers: Endgame." Granted, that's not exactly a high bar to clear, with a lot of troubled, flawed productions arriving in multiplexes and on Disney+, but since it had to live up the expectations of fans who loved the original "X-Men: The Animated Series," the show had to spark a certain level of nostalgia while also bringing the series into the 21st century, and it succeeded with flying colors.

Now, with Comic-Con nearly upon us, our friends at Bottleneck Gallery are celebrating "X-Men '97" with a vibrant and action-packed new poster by artist Juan Ramos. All of your favorite mutants are here fighting an army of Sentinels, including some of the Prime Sentinels, humans who have been turned into technological terrors by the villainous Bastion. Furthermore, because the artwork is inspired by the first season finale of the series, all of the primary X-Men appear in their classic uniforms.

The good news is, you won't have to be at Comic-Con to get ahold of this poster for your collection. Get all the details on when and where you can get Juan Ramos' "X-Men '97" poster from Bottleneck Gallery below.