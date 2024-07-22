How To Watch Bad Boys: Ride Or Die At Home
"Bad Boys" is one of the best movies that Michael Bay ever made. The first movie puttthe director on the map with a recognizable visual style and a fun story, while the second movie remains one of the most violent and nihilistic action movies ever made – as well as being Bay's finest movie to date. After Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah brought a fresh and unique perspective to the franchise in "Bad Boys for Life," which seemed to be a swan song for Will Smith's Mike Lowry and Martin Lawrence's Marcus Burnett, the acting duo — as well as the directing duo — all return for what is arguably the funniest movie in the franchise, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die."
The movie not only has fantastic action set pieces, but it is a movie with a big heart, and very much about heart... literally. Specifically, it's about Marcus' heart, which stops for a while at the beginning of the film. This leads to the best part of the story, wherein Marcus' brief encounter with death and his survival convinces him that he is immortal, so he keeps testing the theory by jumping head-first into mortal danger — a smarter, funnier version of the same subplot in "F9."
If you missed "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," and the return of the best movie character of 2024 in American hero Reggie McDonald, then you're in luck, because the film is finally available to rent or buy on digital this month.
Where to watch Bad Boys: Ride or Die at home
"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" was a big success when it was released in theaters last month. Not only did it conquer the box office and hold its ground against juggernaut "Inside Out 2," but it even helped the franchise finally pass the billion-dollar milestone at the box office. This success proved that Will Smith remains one of our biggest superstars.
Now you can experience the fun from the comfort of your home when the movie hits PVOD and digital retailers on July 23, 2024. Typically, digital rentals go for $19.99 while the price to own it is $24.99. That price will go down once the movie hits physical media, but we don't have a date for that yet. However, we do have info on the bonus features that will come with a purchase of the move.
Releasing first on digital platforms like VUDU and iTunes, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" comes with these digital extras:
- Outtakes & Bloopers
- Deleted Scenes
- Will & Martin Chemistry, Legacy & Laughs
- The Bruckheimer Legacy: Crafting Bad Boys & Beyond
- Fights, Camera, Action
- Partners in Crime
What's most exciting, however, is that the digital release of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" will include an "all-new post-credit scene." Hopefully it will involve Reggie!
"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano. Here's the synopsis:
The world's favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and outrageous comedy, but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run. When Captain Howard is unjustly accused of a lifetime of drug-related crimes, the Bad Boys vow to clear his name.