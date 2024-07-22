How To Watch Bad Boys: Ride Or Die At Home

"Bad Boys" is one of the best movies that Michael Bay ever made. The first movie puttthe director on the map with a recognizable visual style and a fun story, while the second movie remains one of the most violent and nihilistic action movies ever made – as well as being Bay's finest movie to date. After Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah brought a fresh and unique perspective to the franchise in "Bad Boys for Life," which seemed to be a swan song for Will Smith's Mike Lowry and Martin Lawrence's Marcus Burnett, the acting duo — as well as the directing duo — all return for what is arguably the funniest movie in the franchise, "Bad Boys: Ride or Die."

The movie not only has fantastic action set pieces, but it is a movie with a big heart, and very much about heart... literally. Specifically, it's about Marcus' heart, which stops for a while at the beginning of the film. This leads to the best part of the story, wherein Marcus' brief encounter with death and his survival convinces him that he is immortal, so he keeps testing the theory by jumping head-first into mortal danger — a smarter, funnier version of the same subplot in "F9."

If you missed "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," and the return of the best movie character of 2024 in American hero Reggie McDonald, then you're in luck, because the film is finally available to rent or buy on digital this month.