How Star Wars Played A Role In The Making Of Twisters

Oscar-nominated director Lee Isaac Chung is stepping into the realm of summer blockbusters with "Twisters." Hitting theaters this weekend, the film serves as a standalone sequel to Jan de Bont's 1996 smash box office hit "Twister." It's a big step up for Chung, who previously directed the low-budget "Minari," which was one of the most acclaimed movies of 2020. And while this is his feature follow-up, Chung has had some experience working in the blockbuster realm on the small screen in the "Star Wars" universe. As it turns out, that experience directly paved the way for him to land the gig directing this massive summer tentpole.

Chung recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in honor of "Twisters" touching down in theaters. During the conversation, the filmmaker was asked if his work on "The Mandalorian" season 3 and the upcoming "Star Wars" series "Skeleton Crew" from Jon Watts were warm-up jobs for something bigger. Chung rejected that notion, and explained that it all came down to doing what he wanted to do: