Twisters Director Took His Cues From Several Golden Age Filmmakers [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Twisters."

As the title suggests, the main attraction in "Twisters" are the multiple tornadoes, forces of nature that range from EF1s to terrifyingly disastrous EF5s. Given that the film's story involves several groups of storm chasers tooling around Oklahoma, attempting to devise a way of mitigating (or, hopefully, completely dissipating) a tornado once it's formed, it would seem likely that director Lee Isaac Chung's biggest influences on the film would include other natural disaster movies, adventure films, and so on.

Yet, just like the original "Twister," "Twisters" has more going on beneath the surface. Just as storm chasers Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones), Tyler (Glen Powell), and Javi (Anthony Ramos) are struggling with various ethical issues surrounding the study of tornadoes and how to best help with the after effects of their arrival, they're also caught in a love triangle, with Kate fielding longtime colleague and friend Javi's affections while she fights her own attraction to Tyler, who seems initially like a fame-hungry blowhard, but has a surprising depth she can't deny.

My apologies to the freaks out there (and I'm one of you!), but this is not "Challengers" redux; Chung and his cast let the tornadoes handle all the sucking and blowing. The love triangle in "Twisters" is presented in classic Hollywood romance fashion all the way, and it's that much more charming for it. As it turns out, this traditional rom-com approach was entirely intentional on Chung's part, as he was primarily influenced by some of classic Hollywood's premier screwball comedy filmmakers.