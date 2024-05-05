SNL Takes Challengers' Horny Love Triangle Drama To A Very Weird Place

As soon as "Challengers" hit theaters last week, we had a feeling "Saturday Night Live" would be planning some sort of parody around it. Although not a major box office hit, the movie is huge on social media thanks to how absurdly horny and chaotic its love triangle is. It's a conversation-starter for sure, not to mention it's filled with some memorable churro-based phallic imagery.

Although "SNL" sadly couldn't get the movie's lead stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, or Josh O'Connor to host an episode, they have given us the next best thing with a "Challengers"-themed sketch. Only this time, the love triangle's based around Sonny Angel dolls instead of tennis, and Bowen Yang is one of the dolls. Using some charmingly clumsy practical effects and the movie's "stressful but horny" soundtrack, the live sketch lets us watch as Yang's tiny character flirts and argues with Hernández's boyfriend character, while Dua Lipa's character basks in the homoerotic energy. Hernández, meanwhile, just seems bewildered the whole time. The poor guy hasn't seen "Challengers," and thus can't understand how steamy this all is.

It's already been speculated among the "Saturday Night Live" fandom that this sketch was written at least partially by Bowen Yang. As the weirdest guy in the sketch and the one who explains the "Challengers" references the most, it's hard not to wonder if this was all his idea. "Churros: the most penised dessert," Dua Lipa's character announces when she brings out the infamous snack for her two male suitors to share, and it's very easy to imagine Yang coming up with that line. He and Hernández both take a bite, reenacting the movie's sexually charged bit of food-flirting between the two male leads.