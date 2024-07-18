The 10 Best Blockbusters From Indie Directors, Ranked

In the last couple decades, it's been as safe to assume that big-budget blockbusters arrive almost every week as it is to assume that many of the people directing those films aren't very big names. The days of directors like Steven Spielberg or Tony Scott or Michael Bay regularly directing blockbusters have mostly gone by the wayside. More often than not, studios have passed their big-deal intellectual property titles to filmmakers who aren't household names, perhaps hoping that they'll hew to the company line instead of injecting their own personal flair into the proceedings.

This week marks the arrival of one such film, the Universal Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures film "Twisters," which serves as a long-awaited sequel (kind of) to the 1996 blockbuster "Twister." It also serves as the first film for director Lee Isaac Chung since his Oscar-winning 2020 indie family drama "Minari." Chung's past feature work doesn't suggest he'd be the first choice to make a big, special-effects extravaganza about the power of tornadoes, but there are plenty of filmmakers who've made the jump from indies to blockbusters and done so quite well. Although "Twisters" has some enjoyable aspects, including a deliriously charismatic performance from Glen Powell, it's not enough to crack a ranking of the 10 best blockbusters from indie directors. Let's get to the ranking!