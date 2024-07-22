Friday The 13th's First Axe Murder Was A Two-Dollar Trick You Could Do At Home

If one were to make a Mount Rushmore of classic horror films, there's a more than decent chance that 1980s' "Friday the 13th" would make the cut. Directed by Sean S. Cunningham and written by Victor Miller, the legendary slasher spawned a franchise that is still popular to this day. We haven't had a movie in the series since 2009's "Friday the 13th" remake, but that's another story entirely. But while as important as the movie may be, it turns out that many of the now-legendary kills were done in very low-tech ways. Case in point, the axe to the face that led to the demise of Marcie Stanler was accomplished with a gag item that could be purchased at a magic shop.

In a 2015 oral history on the film published by Uproxx, the filmmakers were discussing the scene in which Jeannine Taylor's Marcie meets her demise when Pamela Voorhees puts an axe through her face. At the time we don't yet know that it's Jason's mom doing the killing, as that's kind of the movie's big twist (Jason only becoming the killer in subsequent entries). Speaking specifically of that kill, the director explained that they found a very low-rent way to accomplish things while maintaining maximum effect.