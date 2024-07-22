Star Trek: First Contact Had A Grander Romance Planned For Lily And Picard

The plot of Jonathan Frakes' 1996 sci-fi film "Star Trek: First Contact" took Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the crew of the Enterprise-E back in time to the year 2063. It seems that the Borg, a malignant race of all-consuming cyborgs, had traveled to that year in order to attack Earth when the planet was still recovering from the recently-ended World War III. The Borg could easily swoop in and assimilate the 21st-century humans into their mechanical collective, were the Enterprise not there to stop them.

The Borg also aimed to foil First Contact, a momentous event in human history. According to "Trek" lore, 2063 was the year humans first made contact with an alien species, forcing all Earthlings to realize they weren't alone in the galaxy and unite under a doctrine of peace and togetherness. If the Borg could stop that, then they could alter history in their favor.

Picard and company have to disguise themselves as denizens of 2063 and surreptitiously talk to the locals, including Zefram Cochran (James Cromwell), the inventor of faster-than-light travel, and his friend Lily (Alfre Woodard), a former solider. Lily, sadly, is injured in an attack and needs to be beamed up to the Enterprise's sickbay. She will be revived and find herself in the company of Captain Picard, who leads her stealthily through the hallways of the Enterprise, avoiding the Borg drones that have snuck on board and explaining to Lily that he comes from the 24th century.

According to a 2016 oral history about "First Contact," printed in The Hollywood Reporter, the relationship between Picard and Lily was supposed to flower into a romance. Indeed, the original script even featured a kiss between the characters. But the kiss was cut because Stewart's and Woodard's chemistry wasn't quite right.