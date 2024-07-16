Loungefly's New Nightmare Before Christmas Backpack Collection Has The Plans For Next Halloween [Exclusive]

We've got the plans for next Halloween! Thanks to Loungefly, we're getting ready for the spooky season with a whole new collection of stylish bags and accessories inspired by the beloved stop-motion animated film "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Directed by Henry Selick, produced by Tim Burton, and written by Caroline Thompson, the film that was once relegated to Disney's animation morgue gets a double dose of holiday enjoyment at both Halloween and Christmas, and even though it's still summer, Loungefly is ready to take a trip back to Halloween Town as soon as possible.

/Film is proud to exclusively reveal this new "Nightmare Before Christmas" collection from the pop culture accessory creators at Loungefly. The new set features bags inspired by Jack Skellington's scientific research into what makes Christmas tick, with a special appearance by his trusty, ghostly dog Zero. Plus, the moody Mayor of Halloweentown gets a morphing set of bags and a zip around wallet, with each of them taking advantage of the character's spinning face. There's also a collection of minigbag charms that can be attached to the proper minibags, as well as a hoodie inspired by the Mayor and a t-shirt that glows in the dark with artwork featuring Jack Skellington, Zero, and various scientific props. But there's one outstanding "Nightmare Before Christmas" Loungefly bag that stands out among them all as the coolest in the bunch.

Let's take a closer look at the new "Nightmare Before Christmas" collection from Loungefly, which is available right now over on its website.