Loungefly's New Nightmare Before Christmas Backpack Collection Has The Plans For Next Halloween [Exclusive]
We've got the plans for next Halloween! Thanks to Loungefly, we're getting ready for the spooky season with a whole new collection of stylish bags and accessories inspired by the beloved stop-motion animated film "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Directed by Henry Selick, produced by Tim Burton, and written by Caroline Thompson, the film that was once relegated to Disney's animation morgue gets a double dose of holiday enjoyment at both Halloween and Christmas, and even though it's still summer, Loungefly is ready to take a trip back to Halloween Town as soon as possible.
/Film is proud to exclusively reveal this new "Nightmare Before Christmas" collection from the pop culture accessory creators at Loungefly. The new set features bags inspired by Jack Skellington's scientific research into what makes Christmas tick, with a special appearance by his trusty, ghostly dog Zero. Plus, the moody Mayor of Halloweentown gets a morphing set of bags and a zip around wallet, with each of them taking advantage of the character's spinning face. There's also a collection of minigbag charms that can be attached to the proper minibags, as well as a hoodie inspired by the Mayor and a t-shirt that glows in the dark with artwork featuring Jack Skellington, Zero, and various scientific props. But there's one outstanding "Nightmare Before Christmas" Loungefly bag that stands out among them all as the coolest in the bunch.
Let's take a closer look at the new "Nightmare Before Christmas" collection from Loungefly, which is available right now over on its website.
The Mayor rolls into town in an awesome car bag (and pin)
Out of the entire collection, we think this is the best release by Loungefly. This is a fully figural crossbody bag in the shape of the Mayor's car that cruises into Halloween Town. The details here are fantastic, from the giant megaphone on the top to the shrieking cat hood ornament, which is actually metal on the bag. Plus, the jack-o'-lantern headlights actually light up!
One side of the bag has the Mayor making an announcement into the megaphone, but the front panel is the coolest; it's a lenticular panel that allows his face to change from his smiling face to the pale concerned frown. Honestly, this is maybe one of the coolest bags that Loungefly has ever done.
The Mayor Car Figural Crossbody bag has a retail price of $75.
If you want a little more Mayor flare to go along with your new crossbody bag, Loungefly is also releasing a little lenticular pin. This one puts the mischievous trick or treaters known as Lock, Shock, and Barrel into the car. You'll want to act fast to grab this one though; it's limited to an edition of just 2,300.
Loungefly's Jack Skellington bags and wallets shimmer and study
It wouldn't be Halloween without Jack Skellington, and for this collection, Loungefly is giving him a bit of a shimmer. This is a sequin-covered crossbody bag where the white of Jack's body and wardrobe is covered in shiny, whine sequin. His traditional striped ensemble makes up the rest of the bag, complete with his striped bowtie.
The Jack Skellington sequin mini backpack is a Loungefly web exclusive, and it can be yours for $90.
Joining the mini backpack is an accompanying sequin Jack Skellington wallet with a similar design, though this one is basically covered entirely in sequin, with the exception of his bat bowtie. Inside there are slots for an ID, cards, and anything you want to stuff in your wallet.
The Jack Skellington sequin zip around wallet is also a Loungefly web exclusive, and it costs $40.
Moving on to Jack Skellington's ambitious period, Loungefly has a neat mini backpack inspired by all of Jack's research into Christmas. Featuring the face of Jack Skellington in his sleeping cap, the Bone Daddy is reading about the scientific method to help him figure out what makes Christmas so special. The side panels feature a spider and more books about the colorful holiday season that fascinates him so much. I love how the book sit on the back pouch to give it a 3D effect.
The Bedtime Jack with Scientific Method cosplay mini backpack is available to order for $80.
Joining the Bedtime Jack mini backpack is a zip around wallet, but this one makes Jack's ghost dog Zero much more prominent on the back (Zero is also featured on the back of the mini backpack, but just not pictured above).
The Scientific Method Book zip around wallet will cost $40.
The Mayor's mood changes in Loungefly bags and wallet
On top of that awesome figural bag of the Mayor in his car, the head of Halloween Town is getting a whole collection of bags inspired by the split personality of the city figure. First up (above), there's a spinning crossbody bag that takes the shape of the Mayor's head, albeit a little less angular and pointy. The bag has a spinning mechanism inside that allows you to change the Mayor's mood to one of his two faces. The top hat is a nice touch, even if it doesn't poke out as high as the Mayor's hat actually would, but it's hard to nitpick when the bag looks so cool.
The Spinning Mayor Crossbody Bag is a Loungefly web exclusive that can be ordered for $75.
Next, the Mayor is also getting his ow cosplay mini backpack, which has him fully ready with the plans for next Halloween. Much like Jack's scientific method book, the plans are situated on the back pouch, making them pop out from the Mayor's body on the main part of the bag. What makes this one particular cool is the lenticular face, which allows the Mayor to shift moods, depending on which angle you're seeing him from.
The cool features don't stop there either. One of the side panels features an appliqué spider dangling from a coil-shaped spiral, inspired by Jack Skellington's doorbell. When you tug on the spider, the web pulls out, and it can be retracted back into the bag as well.
The Mayor with Halloween Plans cosplay mini backpack comes in at $80.
That's not all, Mayor fans, because the character is also getting his own zip around wallet. Like the mini backpack, it features a lenticular face that changes between the Mayor's two moods. However, unlike the other wallets, this one is an accordion-style wallet.
As you can see, upon opening the wallet, the slots for business cards, gift cards, identification, and whatnot open up with the wallet. Just be careful you don't accidentally tip it over (that could be really frustrating).
The Mayor Lenticular Head Accordion Wallet costs $40.
Zero makes for a good doggy bag (with treat tote)
Loungefly's new "Nightmare Before Christmas" collection is so big that there's even a couple bags for your dog. That's right, there's this Zero backpack harness made for pets who are looking to play a game of phantom fetch. Similar to their usual mini backpacks, this one is modeled after Zero, with the dogs ears folded and flapping about. The outside pouch even has a little collar tag just like the one Zero sports in the movie.
Plus, for those times that you're taking your canine companion out at night, the Zero backpack harness actually glows in the dark! It might even make Zero look like he's floating around outside like a proper ghost.
The Zero backpack harness comes in large, medium, and small sizes, priced $55, $50, and $45, respectively.
Also, if you want to give your Zero dog harness a little extra touch, you can get this Zero teat holder, which is made to look like Zero's tombstone from the graveyard in "Nightmare Before Christmas." Dogs love treats, and you might as well have a cool way of holding them when you go for a walk.
The Zero treat holder can be yours for $20.
The Mayor and Jack Skellington fashions are glowing
Loungefly also has a bit of fashion for "Nightmare Before Christmas" fans, starting with this hoodie inspired by the Mayor. Not only does it have a little bit of cosplay style, with the body made to look like the Mayor's suit, complete with spider bowtie and orange mayor ribbon, but each of the sleeves features one of the Mayor's trademark faces. Plus, both of those faces glow in the dark!
Meanwhile, in the pocket pouch in the front, you'll see the plans for next Halloween, and that patten can also be seen inside the hood of the sweatshirt as well. All that's missing is a fun little top hat to complete the ensemble.
The Mayor Hooded Sweatshirt will be $70 to order.
For those looking to keep cool and look cool while celebrating Halloween, there's this patterned t-shirt featuring a bunch of "Nightmare Before Christmas" iconography — from Jack Skellington to the Mayor and from Zero to Halloween Town plans. There are also bats, jack-o'-lanterns, cat-in-the-box toys, spiders, presents, and more. Plus, the shirt has glow in the dark elements that will make you pop when you're out trick or treating.
The Mayor Party Unisex T-Shirt will cost $35.
What about some tiny Nightmare Before Christmas bags?
If the primary Loungefly bags are a little too pricey for you, maybe you'd still like to show your love by getting these smaller bag charms that you can attach to any backpack. These come in a mystery box, so you never known which one you're getting, and there are six options, starting with Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero.
But you could also end up with Oogie Boogie (which glows in the dark), the Mayor, or the Scary Teddy. Plus, even though they're tiny, these little bag charms zip open for holding tiny items on the go. Even if you're not attaching them to a Loungefly bag, they're a fun way to show your fandom.
The "Nightmare Before Christmas" Mini Backpack mystery box bag charms cost $20 each.
One more Loungefly Nightmare Before Christmas present to open
It wouldn't be the "Nightmare Before Christmas" without a haunting Christmas gift, and in this case, that's the last bag in the new collection. The Scary Teddy Crossbuddies bag takes a cue from one of the unsettling toys that Jack creates for his own Christmas. What's cool is that the paws of the teddy act as a clasp for a detachable coin bag that has a different design on each side.
While one side has a present waiting to be opened, the other side has a cat-in-the-box popping open. Merry Christmas and Happy Halloween from all the citizens of Halloween Town!
The Scary Teddy Crossbuddies Bag will cost $60.
Again, all of these "Nightmare Before Christmas" bags and accessories from Loungefly are available to order at its official website now.