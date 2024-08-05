The Simpsons Canceled A Woody Allen Cameo (But Not For The Obvious Reasons)

Once upon a time, four-time Academy Award-winner Woody Allen was considered one of America's finest filmmakers. There was a realistic and lived-in feeling to his characters, all of whom were armed with a tongue so sharp they could shred a piece of paper into confetti. Allen often acted in his films, and his distinct vocal inflections and pattern of speaking made him a figure like William Shatner, Christopher Walken, and Arnold Schwarzenegger in that just about everyone has a Woody Allen impression. But the now semi-retired filmmaker is known for more than just his filmography, trademark stammer, or repetitive statements — Allen has also been accused of sexually assaulting his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow and made headlines when he married his former partner Mia Farrow's adoptive step-daughter Soon-Yi Previn, despite having known her since she was 10 years old.

To call Woody Allen a controversial figure is a massive understatement, but he's also someone who was so prolific and so popular that he's become embedded in pop culture. So much so, he has reached the true sign of being a "somebody," by being name-checked and subsequently showing up as a character on "The Simpsons." First appearing in the episode "The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson," Allen has been mentioned multiple times throughout the series, including the time he was doing a commercial for Fujikawa Rice Crackers dressed like a boxer. Unlike other celebrities who cameo as themselves, Allen never stepped foot in the voiceover booth for the show. That's because according to the book "Springfield Confidential: Jokes, Secrets, and Outright Lies from a Lifetime Writing for The Simpsons" by Mike Reiss and Mathew Klickstein, the creative team already had a great Woody Allen impressionist in-house.