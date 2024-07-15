The Perfect Fantasy Manga For Game Of Thrones And House Of The Dragon Fans

"House of the Dragon," now well into its second season, has officially restored Westeros' place on the Iron Throne of television. All the insistence that "Game of Thrones" season 8 permanently tarnished interest in the franchise now look foolish, as this prequel about fire and blood has racked up acclaim. (Read /Film's review of "House of the Dragon" season 2 here.)

With it becoming ever more unlikely that the "A Song of Ice and Fire" books will receive a proper conclusion, "House of the Dragon" is working two-fold to sustain audience interest in its fantasy world. It's worked on me; after sitting out "Game of Thrones" during its initial run, the FOMA finally got to me and I'm now watching "House of the Dragon" and reading the books.

Last time, I professed mea culpa for unfairly judging comic writer Garth Ennis (creator of "The Boys," "Preacher," and more). Now, I similarly come hat-in-hand to George R.R. Martin — I am not too cool for "Game of Thrones."

If "Game of Thrones" is your speed, then I should note there's plenty of fantasy comics you'd be remiss to not read as well. (Keep in mind Martin cites comic books as a big influence on his writing career.) This time, I'd like to point you to the fantasy manga, "The Heroic Legend of Arslan." The series is set in a fantasy world modeled on ancient Persia ("Pars") — the hero is named for an ancient Persian epic — and explores old world war and politics with a similar lens as Martin does in Westeros.

If you don't consider yourself a comics/manga/anime fan? Remember that I am, and I'm currently learning the lesson of "Green Eggs and Ham" with "A Song of Ice and Fire."