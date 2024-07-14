Nicolas Cage's Longlegs Had Maika Monroe On The Verge Of A Panic Attack

Spoilers for "Longlegs" follow.

"Longlegs" hit movie theaters this week, and it's already an unprecedented hit for indie studio Neon. Apparently, audiences have been craving horror-themed thrillers for adults (more like this, please and thank you Hollywood).

The film is centered around Lee Harker (modern scream queen Maika Monroe), a young FBI agent hunting a serial killer (Nicolas Cage) in 1990s Oregon. "Longlegs" is a clear "Silence of the Lambs" riff but director Osgood Perkins doesn't go for a straightforward procedural. When it comes time to explain the killer, he uses the same themes of supernatural evil as in his previous pictures ("The Blackcoat's Daughter," "Gretel & Hansel"), this time within the frame of the late 20th century Satanic panic.

Like many of the best serial killer movies, the killer himself (we'll just call him "Longlegs") isn't onscreen much; mysteries don't work if they spoon-feed the audience from the beginning. The film tees up how horrific he must look. The opening, set in the 1970s and shot in era-appropriate 4:3 analog, ends with a medium close-up of the killer, but with the top of his face cropped out of the frame. We can tell he looks wrong, from his puffy fish lips to his curly white hair.

Then once we do get a good view at him, he looks like a Heath-Ledger-as-the-Joker-themed granny drag queen. Perkins keeps a paused interrogation video close-up of Longlegs' face in the background of an exposition scene, keeping Longlegs' presence in the frame even when he isn't physically present. Monroe and Cage only share that one crucial scene and she hadn't even seen any photos of him in the makeup until they filmed it — so she was as unprepared for what he looked like as any audience member who walked into "Longlegs" was this past weekend.