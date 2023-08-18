Heath Ledger's Joker Voice Simultaneously Scared & Impressed Christopher Nolan

Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Joker in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" is one of cinema's most treasured performances. Ledger completely transforms his voice and body to inhabit the role of a homicidal maniac. From his crooked, erratic stride to the constant licking of his lips, his character constantly buzzes with frantic energy — eager to cause disruption and destruction with his vicious schemes. As he explains, he's like "a dog chasing cars. I wouldn't know what to do with one if I caught it!" In the bizarre way he carries himself, we can easily see Heath Ledger's inspirations for the role, as Christopher Nolan discusses in Gothamist and The Hollywood Reporter.

One of his biggest influences for the Joker was Alex DeLarge from "A Clockwork Orange," another outcast who enjoys disturbing the social order with violence and mayhem. Both characters have an unsettling charm in their physicality — especially their sly smiles and transfixing, predatory gaze. Ledger also wanted to emulate the punk artists Johnny Rotten and Sid Vicious, the lead vocalist and bassist of the Sex Pistols. Both musicians were known for their anti-authoritarian lyrics and discordant instrumentals performed with a wild, aggressive physicality that matches the Joker's unruly nature. Another inspiration was a ventriloquist dummy, which you can see in the Joker's theatrical gestures. They create an uncanny look that seems both controlled and chaotic.

Not only did Heath Ledger use unsettling physical movements to craft his character, but also an "extraordinarily unpredictable voice" to illustrate the Joker's disorderliness.