The Director Of The Sound Of Music And West Side Story Thought One Classic Was Clearly Above The Other

In a way, you can thank Orson Welles for "West Side Story" and "The Sound of Music." Over 20 years before he directed either of those pictures, Robert Wise got his start as a film music and sound editor at RKO Pictures. He gradually moved on to editing films themselves, which led to his collaborations with Welles on "Citizen Kane" and "The Magnificent Ambersons." You can see a lot of Welles' influence in Wise's later output as a director, particularly his inclination to shoot with long depth of field and precise use of sound. Both of these were essential to Wise's musicals, which snagged Oscars for both Best Director and Best Picture upon their release in 1961 and 1965, respectively.

Beyond that, though, "West Side Story" and "The Sound of Music" couldn't be less alike. "West Side Story" is an impassioned tale of warring New York street gangs and star-crossed lovers fueled by elating musical numbers that leave you sweaty just watching them. It's a film where emotions run hot and there's a sense that violence could erupt at any moment (and it does). The movie's politics are just as fierce and outspoken; as the members of the Puerto Rican Sharks and their girlfriends famously sing in the song "America," "Life is all right in America — If you're all white in America."

Meanwhile, "The Sound of Music" is a sweet, sentimental story about a singing nun and the children she takes care of (starting out as their governess and then becoming an official part of the family) before fleeing the Nazis at the onset of WWII. It's nowhere near as visually dynamic or volatile as "West Side Story," yet Wise takes equal care in bringing its gentler melodies and tender romances to life. Nevertheless, in the filmmaker's eye, there was no comparison: "West Side Story" is better.