Futurama Censors Threw A Fit Over A 'Millimeter' Of Cleavage

In the "Futurama" episode "Time Keeps on Slippin'" (May 6, 2001), the Professor (Billy West) tasks Leela (Katey Sagal), Bender (John DiMaggio), and Fry (Billy West) to fly into a distant space cloud and retrieve several chronitons — marble-size time particles — and bring them back to Earth for an experiment. The Professor has grown five mutant infants in his lab and needs the chronitons to accelerate their growth and turn them into adults within a matter of seconds. The Professor's mutants are meant to serve as the members of a high-octane, superpowered basketball team constructed to take on the Harlem Globetrotters.

When the chronitons were removed from their space cloud, however, it accidentally left a small rip in the space-time continuum. Time began behaving erratically across the universe, skipping forward a few minutes, then a few hours, then a few weeks.

The skips allowed the writers of "Futurama" to squeeze in a few clever gags. Hermes (Phil LaMarr), the company accountant, declares at one point that, despite having no knowledge of physics, might know how to stop the skips. A skip immediately occurs, and Hermes is playing steel drums while all the other characters march in a naked conga line behind him. Hermes laments, "I don't know how this was supposed to work."

It seems that the censors at Fox weren't fond of the naked conga line. Notably, there is a close-up of Amy (Lauren Tom), and her arm is positioned in such a way as to obscure her chest. On the DVD commentary track for "Slippin'," "Futurama" co-creator David X. Cohen recalled that the show's animators had to re-draw the scene to cover a very slight amount of Amy's cleavage. Never mind that the previous shot had four naked butts in it.