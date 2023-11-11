David X. Cohen Feels One Futurama Moment Tarnished Zapp's Character

Even with a lascivious, rapacious character like Zapp Brannigan, things can be taken too far.

In Matt Groening's and David X. Cohen's "Futurama," Zapp Brannigan (Billy West) is the captain of an outsized warship called the Nimbus, and works for an organization called the Democratic Order of Planets, or DOOP. Brannigan is a vain, idiotic blowhard who treats his crew like trash and clumsily flirts with any woman within spitting distance. He often touts his sexual prowess, even though he is notoriously bad at sex. He loves his thigh-revealing velour uniform, murders alien invaders without considering the consequences, and calls his quarters "the love-nasium." He can't pronounce the word "champagne" correctly. Zapp is a terrible person.

That, of course, is the joke. In interviews, actor Billy West has said that Zapp Brannigan is what would happen if actor William Shatner was in charge of the starship Enterprise rather than Captain Kirk, a comedically absurd notion indeed. Zapp is a being of narcissistic, base impulses, but the universe of "Futurama" is so corrupt that he is always in a position of authority. Which, naturally, only adds to his confidence and egotism despite a complete lack of grace, intelligence, or talent.

But Cohen once said that Zapp, even though he is supposed to behave in a brash, misogynistic manner, did once cross a line. In a 2012 Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Cohen was asked what episode he would alter, were he able to go back in time and fix it. Cohen revealed that it was an episode called "In-a-Gadda-Da-Leela," wherein Leela (Katey Sagal) and Zapp were stranded on a planet together. He felt Zapp's sexual manipulations went too far in that instance.