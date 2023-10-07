Futurama's Zapp Gets Canceled Episode Sparked A Long, Nerdy Debate Between Writers

The eighth episode of the latest season of "Futurama" was called "Zapp Gets Canceled," and it finally put the show's most horrendous, inappropriate, and lascivious character, Zapp Brannigan (Billy West), on trial for his life of horrible behavior. He is emblazoned with a bright red "C" (for "canceled") and forced to attend a sensitivity training workshop. Zapp, as thick as two planks, doesn't quite absorb the training, feeling that his arrogant, crass, offensive, racist, misogynistic behavior is perfectly acceptable. Because "Futurama" is a pretty cynical show, Zapp is ultimately proven right. His brashness eventually proves to be useful in a crisis situation, and he is reinstated, un-canceled after all. I suppose the un-canceling of Zapp Brannigan is appropriate, coming from a show that, itself, has been un-canceled several times over.

The writers of "Futurama" are smart cookies, and series co-creator David X. Cohen has bragged in the past that his writers' room contains a collective 50 years of Harvard experience. Even when they're writing cynical stories and crass jokes, they have a keen eye turned to the small details. Notably, for "Zapp Gets Canceled," there was a brief pause in the writing process to ensure one particular detail was 100% correct: The writers couldn't proceed until they figured out whether the word "canceled" had one L or two.

At the 2022 Los Angeles Comic Con, the "Futurama" crew gathered to discuss the new episodes of the show. Co-executive producer Patric Verrone and script-and-continuity department worker Jeanette Lim talked about how vitally important it was to spell the word "canceled" instead of "cancelled."