Futurama Season 11 Puts A Fan-Favorite Character (And His Star Trek Inspiration) On Trial

In a 2020 video interview with Vanity Fair, voice actor Billy West explained some of his creative decisions surrounding his multiple "Futurama" characters. For the blowhard Captain Zapp Brannigan, West imagined William Shatner, as if he — the actor, not Captain Kirk — were in charge of the Starship Enterprise. Zapp is a creature of pure ego and vanity, which is how West sees Shatner.

On "Futurama," however, Zapp Brannigan is more in line with a widespread popular interpretation of Captain Kirk. Kirk is often called a ladies' man and an incautious cowboy. Zapp wasn't a ladies' man, but he was a pathetic lothario who too often sexually propositioned Leela (Katey Sagal). He referred to his bedroom as "the love-nasium," and was obsessed with wearing velour clothing. Zapp also wasn't merely incautious, but blitheringly incompetent as the commander of the DOOP starship Nimbus. "It's an emergency, sir!" an underling would yell. "Call me when it's a catastrophe," Zapp would retort.

Like many other characters in "Futurama," viewers may have soon begun to wonder why anyone bothers to keep Zapp in a position of authority. If he's a walking human resources violation, why does he have a job at all? Why has he not been dishonorably discharged for failing nearly every mission? More importantly, why hasn't Zapp been imprisoned for his sexual impropriety?

In the latest episode of "Futurama," called "Zapp Gets Canceled," that question is finally answered. After being physically and emotionally abused by Zapp for many years, Kif (Maurice LaMarche) finally files a formal complaint (Zapp merely points out that Kif mispronounced "compliment"). Zapp is brought in front of a DOOP tribunal.

This story was a long time coming for Zapp, but it's also a way to interrogate the public's perception of Captain Kirk, the beloved "Star Trek" hero.