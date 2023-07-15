Futurama's Hulu Reboot Came As No Surprise To Leela Actor Katey Sagal

"Futurama" has returned from the dead so many times that it might as well be a superhero. First aired on Fox from 1999 to 2003, the series got a second chance at Comedy Central from 2007 to 2013. Now, 10 years on from its second grand finale, the animated sci-fi comedy is getting a third moment in the sun courtesy of Hulu — the original creators and voice cast are returning too.

Getting the band back together wasn't totally free of road bumps. John DiMaggio, the voice of the vulgar robot Bender, initially held off on returning because he wasn't offered enough money. How Disney/Hulu thought it was a good idea to underpay the true star of the show is beyond me, but despite not getting his desired raise, DiMaggio decided he'd rather return than not: "[Do I] want to be in the house having a nice Thanksgiving dinner, or ... standing across the street in the freezing rain watching everybody eat stuffing."

Unlike DiMaggio, Katey Sagal (the voice of purple-haired cyclops Turanga Leela) eagerly returned. Leela is the series' tough-as-nails straight woman, but also the centerpiece of the show's most emotional storylines, from her search for her family to her romance with Philip J. Fry. A "Futurama" without Leela is as unimaginable as one without Bender. So, it's a good thing that Sagal was so eager to get back on the saddle.