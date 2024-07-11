The Truth About Netflix's Serial Sperm Donor In The Man With 1,000 Kids

Childbirth is often referred to as "the miracle of life," and for couples that struggle with infertility, it's an even bigger miracle when parents can bring a child into this world. Many couples seek out the assistance of sperm donation, a family planning method that sounds wonderful in theory but in execution is an absolute nightmare of a lack of regulations and ripe for corruption. There are horror stories like the families taken advantage of by infamous doctor Donald Lee Cline, a fertility doctor who impregnated patients with his own sperm instead of the donors they had selected — fathering an estimated 90 children. He was the subject of the Netflix documentary "Our Father," a film /Film called "shocking" and "stomach-churning" in our review.

Unfortunately, Dr. Cline is just one of the many, many people who have taken advantage of the poor legal oversight of the donor conception industry. Netflix has since released a docuseries called "The Man With 1,000 Kids," focusing on serial sperm donator Jonathan Jacob Meijer.

The title sounds like Netflix is exaggerating for dramatic effect, but it's actually being modest in estimating 1,000 possible children. Director Josh Allott spoke with couples and individuals who used Meijer's sperm, all of whom were blatantly lied to regarding his donor history. Meijer has rightfully been legally barred from ever donating his sperm again, but the fallout of his actions is immeasurable. Not only did he donate his sperm locally — meaning there were half-siblings in the same area interacting without realizing it — but he also donated to Cryos International, a global sperm bank that allowed him to father hundreds of children in countries all around the world.