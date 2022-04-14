Our Father Trailer: A New Netflix Documentary Sheds Light On A Fertility Doctor's Dark Secret

Content warning: The following contains discussion and descriptions of medical malpractice and sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Imagine taking an ancestry DNA test and discovering that the man who raised you wasn't your biological father, as you had always believed. Now imagine finding half-sibling matches all over your city, with new ones popping up each day as more people take more tests out of sheer curiosity. That's exactly what happened to one group of people in Indianapolis who were all paternal descendants of the same man: fertility doctor Donald Cline.

When doctors betray their patients' trust, the results can be life-changing and catastrophic. Unfortunately, Cline kept a dark secret from his patients: He was using his own sperm for artificial insemination, fathering potentially dozens of children without anyone ever knowing. Now, a new Netflix documentary, "Our Father," aims to reveal his shameful secret and hopefully help prevent this kind of thing from happening again. If this story sounds all too familiar, that's because Cline isn't the only doctor to have done this and wound up being discovered because of DNA testing: The 2020 HBO documentary "Baby God" follows Dr. Quincy Fortier, who did the exact same thing and fathered at least 26 children without his patients' consent or knowledge.