The Gladiator II Trailer's Song Choice Continues An Annoying Hollywood Trend

Studios love a trendy needle drop in their trailers. The 2010s were especially fraught with movie previews set to Imagine Dragon tunes, which might have been single-handedly responsible for the band being unduly maligned and declared "the new Nickelback" by musicophiles. Sorry, but I gotta defend my boys; one of them's from my hometown!

The problem wasn't the songs themselves but how they were used (that and, in this particular case, how often they were utilized). When the "Perks of Being a Wallflower" trailer deployed "It's Time," the band's debut single was seamlessly meshed with clips from Stephen Chbosky's happy/sad coming-of-age drama. However, when "Believer" hit in the teaser trailer for "Murder on the Orient Express," it immediately broke the mood. This wasn't an attempt to enhance the murder-mystery's chilly atmosphere, it was Hollywood attempting to be "hip" in a painfully blatant stab at making Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie adaptation more appealing to the youths.

Marketing for Branagh's sequel, "Death on the Nile," made a similar effort to juice things up with a remix of Depeche Mode's "Policy of Truth," though at least then the song was thematically consistent with the film it was advertising.

Today's newly-unveiled trailer for Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II," a sequel almost a quarter-century in the making, only continues this frustrating trend. The actual footage serves up all the fire and brimstone spectacle you could ask for, with Scott going wildly over budget to deliver massive invading armies and blood-splattered skirmishes with rhinos in the Colosseum. However, the use of Ye (aka the artist formerly known as Kanye West) and Jay-Z's hip-hop/rap classic "No Church in the Wild" — which also accompanied the sizzle reel shown at CinemaCon — feels strained in a way that it really shouldn't.