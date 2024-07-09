The Gladiator II Trailer's Song Choice Continues An Annoying Hollywood Trend
Studios love a trendy needle drop in their trailers. The 2010s were especially fraught with movie previews set to Imagine Dragon tunes, which might have been single-handedly responsible for the band being unduly maligned and declared "the new Nickelback" by musicophiles. Sorry, but I gotta defend my boys; one of them's from my hometown!
The problem wasn't the songs themselves but how they were used (that and, in this particular case, how often they were utilized). When the "Perks of Being a Wallflower" trailer deployed "It's Time," the band's debut single was seamlessly meshed with clips from Stephen Chbosky's happy/sad coming-of-age drama. However, when "Believer" hit in the teaser trailer for "Murder on the Orient Express," it immediately broke the mood. This wasn't an attempt to enhance the murder-mystery's chilly atmosphere, it was Hollywood attempting to be "hip" in a painfully blatant stab at making Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie adaptation more appealing to the youths.
Marketing for Branagh's sequel, "Death on the Nile," made a similar effort to juice things up with a remix of Depeche Mode's "Policy of Truth," though at least then the song was thematically consistent with the film it was advertising.
Today's newly-unveiled trailer for Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II," a sequel almost a quarter-century in the making, only continues this frustrating trend. The actual footage serves up all the fire and brimstone spectacle you could ask for, with Scott going wildly over budget to deliver massive invading armies and blood-splattered skirmishes with rhinos in the Colosseum. However, the use of Ye (aka the artist formerly known as Kanye West) and Jay-Z's hip-hop/rap classic "No Church in the Wild" — which also accompanied the sizzle reel shown at CinemaCon — feels strained in a way that it really shouldn't.
'No Church in the Wild' is a great song, but the Gladiator II trailer doesn't use it well
"No Church in the Wild" deservedly topped the charts upon its original release, and has more than earned its legacy as a hallowed piece of 21st century pop music. It's also hard to begrudge the "Gladiator II" marketing for going back to the song so long after its heyday, especially since it should theoretically work for the sequel. The tune's dark, haunting lyrics allude to empires in decline and mere mortals forced to survive in a world where the institutions of faith and religion have failed them — themes that Scott has gone back to over and over in his films, and looks to revisit once more here.
Would that the "Gladiator II" trailer tapped into any of that. Instead, it singles out lyrics like "Blood stains the Colosseum doors," which is obviously applicable on a superficial level, but is so on-the-nose that it mostly just makes you want to groan. The rest of the song feels like it's simply been laid atop the footage to make it seem "cooler" in the eyes of studio executives who're convinced they know how to court Gen-Z for Scott's historical treatise, as opposed to being fully integrated with the footage to bring out fresh meaning and richer emotions (like the "Logan" teaser did with Johnny Cash's "Hurt" cover).
Weirder still, the trailer for a completely different Denzel Washington movie, Daniel Espinosa's 2012 action-thriller "Safe House," did a far better job of using "No Church in the Wild" over a decade ago. Period pieces are a difficult sell, no doubt about it, but this just isn't the solution.
"Gladiator II" opens in theaters on November 22, 2024.