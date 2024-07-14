The Purge Director Thinks Election Year Actually Took Things Too Far

James DeMonaco's 2013 dystopian horror film "The Purge" is a shabby affair, but possesses an intriguing premise: in the near future, the government has mandated that all crimes, including murder, are legal for a single night a year. The idea being that if everyone has a night to work out their darkest frustrations — to purge their evil — then they will be well-behaved the other 364 days out of the year. The wealthy tend to spend Purge Night locked away in their armored mansions, although in the first "Purge" movie, the bourgeois protagonists have their manse invaded regardless.

It wouldn't be until "The Purge: Anarchy" in 2014 that the political underpinnings of "The Purge" would become more explicit. That film takes place not in an opulent mansion, but among the impoverished, and how their small businesses — and very lives — are threatened by Purge Night. It seems the Purge was enacted as an explicit measure to murder the poor and people of color.

Then came the best film in the series, "The Purge: Election Year" which was released three months before Donald Trump was elected president. That film told its story from the perspective of revolutionaries who aimed to put a stop to the Purge, as well as the politicians who benefit from it. Its explicit politics and cynicism about the U.S. government leave "Election Year" as one of the most significant movies of its era; one might see it as the first Trump-era movie, even if it came before he was elected.

In a 2018 oral history printed in the Los Angeles Times, however, DeMonaco revealed that "Election Year" was his least favorite. The others, he felt, approached their class politics with a certain degree of finesse which "Election Year" lacked.