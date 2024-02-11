The Correct Order To Watch The Purge Movies

This post contains spoilers for "The Purge" franchise.

2013's "The Purge" introduced an intriguing premise: in a near-future dystopia, all crime is legal for 12 hours once a year, allowing people to indulge in their most violent instincts. Written and directed by James DeMonaco, "The Purge" takes the home-invasion route, where a wealthy family unit finds themselves cornered by a bloodthirsty group of murderers itching to commit crimes without any consequences. The overwhelming success enjoyed by the film contributed to the making of an expanding franchise, with later entries retaining this core concept while introducing new socio-political facets to enliven their narratives.

While it is perfectly acceptable to watch the "Purge" franchise by the order of release date, following this format introduces some chronological issues, as later entries serve as prequels or expand the universe with some ties to the film franchise. Although we will be focusing exclusively on the movies, there is good reason to also look into the TV series anthology of the same name, to figure out where it might fit best into the timeline. However, it is also important to note that while the franchise entries feature significant connections to one another, the individual stories are primarily meant to explore the annual event of lawlessness through the lens of several protagonists and evolving cultural contexts.

Given how overwhelmingly disorienting the franchise timeline can be, here is the correct order to experience the nihilistic anarchy that defines every entry in this crime-riddled universe.