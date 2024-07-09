Futurama Season 12 Will Loop Back Around To The 2013 Series Finale

The "Futurama" episode "Meanwhile" (September 4, 2013) was the third series finale, marking the show's third cancelation. "Futurama" debuted in 1999, and ran for four seasons, before being unceremoniously canceled in 2003. The show's first series finale, "The Devil's Hands Are Idle Playthings" (August 10), involved the romantic possibilities for Fry (Billy West) and Leela (Katey Sagal) who teetered on the cusp of romance for years. Robot Devil (Dan Castellaneta) agreed to trade hands with Fry (!) so that Fry would be able to more capably play the Holophoner, a skill very impressive to Leela.

"Futurama" returned for four straight-to-DVD features in 2008 and 2009. The fourth of the films, "Into the Wild Green Yonder," also served as a series finale, and also ended with a romantic moment between Fry and Leela. After the film's weird adventures, the Planet Express crew were on the run from Zapp Brannigan (West) and his military retinue. They flew into a wormhole, unsure as to where in might lead. Fry and Leela kissed.

"Futurama" returned again in 2010, this time on Comedy Central. After two more seasons there, the show had a tertiary finale with "Meanwhile." That episode allowed Fry and Leela to marry and grow old together on a frozen Earth, thanks to a malfunctioning time-travel device. The episode's writers, however, cleverly found a way to reset the timeline at the end, allowing the series to return on Hulu in 2023. When it comes to writing series finales, the "Futurama" staff are deeply experienced.

Series co-creator David X. Cohen recently spoke to SFX Magazine about the newest raft of "Futurama" episodes (set to return to Hulu on July 29, 2024) and mentioned that "Meanwhile" will serve as a jumping off point for an upcoming story.