The Futurama Season 12 Trailer Is Pure Sci-Fi Chaos (And Bender Kicks A Robot Baby)

Good news, everyone! "Futurama" is back ... again! Like "The Simpsons," which was birthed by "Futurama" creator Matt Groening, this show refuses to die, though not for lack of trying. "Futurama" originally ran on Fox from 1999 through 2003. This was the era of the show I watched, and I absolutely loved it. I wasn't alone, either — the show developed a strong fanbase. Sadly, that wasn't enough to keep Fox from canceling it. However, "Futurama" found a second life thanks to reruns on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.

This proved popular enough to lead to a revival of sorts. As a result, four direct-to-video films were made, continuing the adventures of the Planet Express crew. Those movies were then broken up into 16 individual episodes that formed a new season on Comedy Central. Then, Comedy Central ordered 26 more episodes. And even then, "Futurama" still wasn't done. Hulu swooped in and ordered a revival series, which debuted in 2023. This proved popular enough for Hulu to order even more seasons, which brings us to the trailer for "Futurama" season 12, which you can watch above.