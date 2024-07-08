The Futurama Season 12 Trailer Is Pure Sci-Fi Chaos (And Bender Kicks A Robot Baby)
Good news, everyone! "Futurama" is back ... again! Like "The Simpsons," which was birthed by "Futurama" creator Matt Groening, this show refuses to die, though not for lack of trying. "Futurama" originally ran on Fox from 1999 through 2003. This was the era of the show I watched, and I absolutely loved it. I wasn't alone, either — the show developed a strong fanbase. Sadly, that wasn't enough to keep Fox from canceling it. However, "Futurama" found a second life thanks to reruns on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.
This proved popular enough to lead to a revival of sorts. As a result, four direct-to-video films were made, continuing the adventures of the Planet Express crew. Those movies were then broken up into 16 individual episodes that formed a new season on Comedy Central. Then, Comedy Central ordered 26 more episodes. And even then, "Futurama" still wasn't done. Hulu swooped in and ordered a revival series, which debuted in 2023. This proved popular enough for Hulu to order even more seasons, which brings us to the trailer for "Futurama" season 12, which you can watch above.
Futurama season 12 hits Hulu in July 2024
I wish I could tell you I've kept up with "Futurama," but I haven't. I watched the four movies when they were released, and to be honest, I didn't care for any of them. The magic that made the show seem so special upon its initial run was gone. As a result, I bailed then and there, and haven't gone back. And I gotta say, this new trailer for season 12, which is rather chaotic, doesn't inspire much confidence. Nothing here is particularly funny to me (although, yes, Bender kicking a robot child into a wall is kind of amusing, I guess). But maybe this is just a bad trailer for a good season! Who knows!? Not me!
In any case, here's the official synopsis:
Following Hulu's critically acclaimed 2023 revival of Futurama, the epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns in 2024 with ten all-new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance.
"Futurama" season 12 blasts off on Hulu on July 29, 2024.