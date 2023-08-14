Futurama Has Been Riffing On Dune Since Its First Run On Television

"Futurama" is finally back... again! The beloved animated sci-fi series following the misadventures of the ragtag crew of an intergalactic delivery company debuted in the spring of 1999 on Fox, where it ran for four seasons. It was then canceled by Fox, revived by Comedy Central, canceled by Comedy Central, and now, 10 years after its last episode ran, "Futurama" has been brought back for an eleventh season on Hulu.

Matt Groening's left-brained follow-up to "The Simpsons" has always, like that classic sitcom parody, played directly in the sandbox of hyper-current pop and political culture. The series has devoted entire episodes to satirizing (as a means of analyzing) everything from "Star Trek," to the controversial presidential election of 2000, to James Cameron's "Avatar," California's marriage equality referendum Proposition 8, and even "The Simpsons" itself.

Naturally, as the series has an abiding sci-fi/retro-futuristic bent, many of those references have been to works of fantasy, science fiction, and speculative fiction. It shouldn't come as a surprise that "Futurama" has already made numerous references to Frank Herbert's "Dune," given it's one of the most influential works of science fiction of the 20th century.

Even before this current season, "Futurama" made in-episode references to "Dune" in the form of an outfit allusion here or a giant sandworm there. But with "Dune" back on culture's main boilerplate in the form of Denis Villeneuve's well-received 2021 adaptation and highly anticipated sequel to come in November, Groening, co-creator David X. Cohen, and the rest of the "Futurama" creative team devoted an entire new episode to sending up life on the sand planet.