The Stuntman - Release Window, Producer, Director And More Info

Remember the halcyon days of 2010? The Marvel Cinematic Universe was still in its infancy, but much was already being made of any superhero movie that felt even slightly different from the future juggernaut's quippy origin stories. Future DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's name was already in the middle of conversations about superhero ethics thanks to his new film "Super," while fans of Alan Moore's "Watchmen" comics were still debating the merits and myriad drawbacks of Zack Snyder's big-screen adaptation. From "The Spirit" to "Hancock," recent alternative superhero stories were actively dividing audiences who had yet to lay eyes on a single "Avengers" film.

Then "Kick-Ass" showed up. The R-rated action-comedy featured a scrappy teen hero, a little girl who loved to beat the s**t out of people, a fittingly odd Nicolas Cage performance, and the unofficially cinematic mascot of the late aughts, "Superbad" breakout star Christopher Mintz-Plasse. The film was a hit, temporarily uniting fans of superhero comics and genre newcomers seeking something slightly off the beaten path. It earned nearly $100 million worldwide against a much smaller budget and garnered a sequel in 2013.

"Kick-Ass 2" was not as successful as the first, which is likely why we haven't seen a third "Kick-Ass" film a full decade later. Yet, according to the original film's writer-director, Matthew Vaughn, fans should now expect not just one upcoming film from the world of "Kick-Ass," but three, one of which is "The Stuntman." Here's everything we know about it so far.