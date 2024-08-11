The Story Behind Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Many, Many Star Wars Easter Eggs

There are pop culture references aplenty in the cult favorite TV series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," but the franchise that gets the biggest nod of all is "Star Wars." Sure, the heroes call themselves the Scooby gang in reference to the old "Scooby Doo" cartoons, but you're more likely to hear a character quote Yoda than Velma or Shaggy. The vast majority of the references come from either Xander (Nicholas Brendon) — who was clearly a sort of self-insert for series creator Joss Whedon — or the Trio, a triple threat of turbo-nerds who challenge the Scooby gang in their efforts to become real-life supervillains. However, there are still a lot of "Star Wars" Easter eggs for a show about a high school student who fights the undead.

In an interview with "Star Wars Insider," the series' writers all revealed the reasons behind those numerous bits of "Star Wars" littered about "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and it all boils down to the fact that just because they became big shot TV writers, they didn't lose their geeky fandom tendencies.