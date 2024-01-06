Buffy's Nicholas Brendon Wasn't Thrilled About Xander Losing An Eye

Out of all the members of the Scooby Gang in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (as the show's core team of heroes are adorably nicknamed), it's Xander Harris who's easily undergone the biggest reassessment since the series ended in 2003. It's no surprise either, considering Xander was the closest thing the show had to an avatar for creator Joss Whedon. At least Xander had the excuse of being a teenager for much of the series; it didn't justify his selfish behavior or the way he constantly cracked wise rather than talk through his insecurities and feelings, but there was always the hope he would grow and mature as he got older. Whedon, on the other hand, was one of those guys who got bullied when he was younger, only to become a bully himself as he gained more power and influence.

Moreover, where Whedon's misconduct was swept under the rug for years as he enjoyed greater and greater success as a writer and director, Xander was seldom rewarded for doing the wrong thing on "Buffy." There's even something of a fan theory that many of Xander's woes and grievances are the result of him being "cursed" by the universe for one of the worst things he ever did (yet was never held directly accountable for): not telling Buffy about the heroes' plan to restore her vampiric beau Angel's soul at the end of season 2. It doesn't necessarily hold water, admittedly, considering that most of the time some sorrow befell Xander, it tended to be a "Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions" type of situation.

Of course, despite all his mistakes, Xander certainly didn't deserve to lose an eye the way he did in "Buffy" season 7.