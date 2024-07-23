Star Wars' Emperor Palpatine Had A Surprisingly Casual Outfit On Under His Robes

In 1977's "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) was introduced wearing lightweight, light-colored robes, outfitted with a loose, cloak-like hood. One might rightly assume that the robes were necessary for living on the desert planet of Tatooine, and that light, full-bodied robes were key for keeping the sun off his head and body. One doesn't want skintight black leather in the desert, no matter what the L.A. Goth kids might be unwisely wearing to Disneyland during the summer.

Later in the series, in 1983's "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi," fans would see the character of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in person for the first time, and he, too, would be wearing dark robes. Palpatine's cloak, however, was more mysterious, serving to obscure the frail body and place face of the twisted warlock lord. The cloak-and-robe aesthetic for Jedi and for Sith was, by then, pretty firmly established, at least as a general costuming motif.

It wouldn't be until the release of "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" in 1999, set several decades before the original trilogy, that light brown robes were depicted as a Jedi's semi-official uniform. Jedi were an aloof cloister of monks that worked for the Old Republic and functioned as superpowered policemen. What one once assumed was Obi-Wan Kenobi's desert wear was actually his old cop outfit. Desert robes became Jedi robes. Audiences were able to tell who was a Sith, as they tended to wear creepy black cloaks.

As the grand poobah of creepy black cloaks, McDiarmid talked about his famed "Return of the Jedi" costume in a 1998 issue of Star Wars Insider Magazine. It seems that, however comfy those big black robes looked, McDiarmid was even more comfy underneath. He just wore a t-shirt.