How MaXXXine Explores The Real Life Relationship Between Horror And Adult Films

When the world was first introduced to Maxine Minx (Mia Goth), she was a budding adult film starlet traveling with her crew to Texas to appear in the film "The Farmer's Daughter." She tells her boyfriend/film producer Wayne that she wants the whole world to know her name, "like Lynda Carter or some s**t." He tells her that the whole world will lust after her because she's "got that X-factor." She has dreams of being a star with her name in lights, and she'll do whatever it takes to get to the top. This film was supposed to be her ticket to superstardom, but after the events of the Texas Porn Star Murders, Maxine Minx escaped as the sole survivor and had to start again in the City of Angels.

Six years after the events of "X," Maxine Minx returns in "MaXXXine," (read our review here) which sees the now well-established adult film star looking to transition into mainstream movies. "Your agent tells us you're quite a popular name in adult film and entertainment," a casting director comments. "I'm curious, did you always want to be in that line of work?" Without missing a beat, Maxine explains, "I always wanted to be famous." Dancing in peep show booths to earn money between filming and literally busting the balls of those who dare cross her are of equal importance, and despite what every mid-00s comedy film would have you believe, being a top adult star is no easy task. It's a physically demanding job to be sure, but to be the best, you have to make the viewers at home believe what you're doing is real.

It's an awful lot like acting in a horror movie, which is probably why so many porn stars transition to mainstream acting through the genre.