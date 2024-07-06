Deadpool & Wolverine's Emma Corrin Took Unexpected Inspiration For The Movie's Villain

More than 15 years into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we've seen a sizable number of villains that have run the gamut from street-level bad guys like Kingpin to universe-threatening, god-like beings such as Thanos. Next up, we'll see "The Crown" star Emma Corrin put their stamp on the MCU's roster of baddies as Cassandra Nova, a character who has quite a wild origin story in Marvel Comics history. So, where did Corrin turn for inspiration to craft their villain? "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," of all places.

Corrin was recently the subject of a cover story for GQ. During the conversation, it was revealed that the actor took inspiration from a couple of cinematic classics. They referred to Gene Wilder's Willy Wonka as "one of the best villains of all time," right alongside Christoph Waltz in "Inglourious Basterds." Both influenced their take on Cassandra Nova. Both are great performances, to be certain, but one is a more overt villain while the other is a villain by interpretation. Speaking further, Corrin had this to say about it:

"There's something extravagant in Gene Wilder's performance. And it's a similar energy that Christoph Waltz has in 'Inglourious Basterds' because he's wearing a uniform so he can sit there and drink a glass of milk and pretend he's a f*****g fairy godmother."

For what it's worth, this isn't the first time an actor behind an MCU villain has invoked Wilder's Willy Wonka. Jonathan Majors cited that performance as he was crafting his take on Kang for his appearance in "Loki." So, even though he may not be a conventional bad guy, there's something about that portrayal of Willy Wonka that comes off as more than a little evil.