Darth Vader Originally Did Even More Force-Choking In Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi

It's impossible to single out one element of George Lucas's "Star Wars" that turned it into a game-changing motion picture phenomenon in 1977. It was just a blessed confluence of nostalgic genre influences, state-of-the-art visual effects, and an upbeat tone at a moment when Americans were desperate for, well, a new hope after the bleak failure of the Vietnam War (not to mention the utter denigration of the presidency by Richard M. Nixon).

Of course, I'm only kidding. "Star Wars" became and remains a multi-billion franchise because of Force choking (which, strangely, does not top /Film's 100 Greatest "Star Wars" Movie Moments of All Time).

Yes, lightsabers were a nifty invention, and all of those cantina creatures were pretty damn cool, but deep down, every single repeat viewing of "Star Wars: A New Hope" was driven by a primal need to watch Darth Vader place a hands-free chokehold on a weak-willed opponent. But for the intervention of Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing), Vader would've finished Force-choking the lily-livered life out of the dude.

Audiences had never seen anything so delectably nefarious in their lives, so when Lucas unleashed "The Empire Strikes Back" three years later, he gave his newfound fandom exactly what they wanted: a fully fatal act of Force-choking.

Force-choking was such a winning bit of galactic business that fans rightly expected to see more of the diabolical practice in 1983's trilogy-capper "Return of the Jedi." So it was hardly a surprise that when Lucas failed to give moviegoers what they wanted, the franchise's third installment quickly got dinged as the weakest entry in the series.

It didn't have to go this way. In fact, had Lucas stuck to his initial vision, "Return of the Jedi" would've doubled down on Force-choking. So what happened?