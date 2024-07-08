Travelers' Creator Tried And Failed To Revive The Sci-Fi Series

Netflix was a major innovator in the modern era of media. Not only were they the godfather of streaming as we know it, but they also shifted the paradigm by getting into original programming with shows like "House of Cards" in 2013. In the years since, Netflix has spent literally billions on various movies and TV shows. Some of them, beloved though they may have been by certain viewers, have fallen through the cracks and fallen victim to the sheer volume of things to watch on the service. Such was the case with the sci-fi series "Travelers," which debuted in 2016 and ran for three seasons before being canceled in 2019. The show's creator did try to bring it back from the dead, albeit unsuccessfully.

Series creator Brad Wright did an AMA on Reddit in 2022. It was more of a general conversation about his career in sci-fi. As he also co-created long-running and beloved shows like "Stargate SG-1" and "Stargate Atlantis," there was much to discuss. But one fan inevitably asked if there was any hope of a "Travelers" revival. While Wright didn't rule anything out for the future, he did reveal that they tried — and failed — to make that happen already.

"I think 'Travelers' is going to be thought of as a cult hit eventually, but I don't think we ever reached the numbers that would make Netflix want to revisit. [Executive producer] Carrie [Mudd] and I did try, and Eric was all aboard to continue. But never say never. I love the world and the stakes and would love to make a version 2 some day."

Netflix isn't big on letting shows run for more than a few seasons, with stuff like "Stranger Things" serving as the exception rather than the rule. There are many reasons for that but, typically, shows get more expensive as they get older because people want to be paid more. Whatever the case, the math didn't make sense for Netflix anymore in this particular case.