Futurama's Second Alien Language Was Actually A Complex Mathematical Code

When the makers of "Futurama" were first constructing the series, they dropped in a prominent background detail that they knew nitpickers and lay-linguists would adore. One can see on billboards, in store windows, and even painted on the sides of buildings, an oblique alien language constructed of curved symbols and dots. The "Alienese" might have been dismissed as a mere design flourish, but the letters were too neatly written and too consistent across the series to be dismissed. It took very little time for "Futurama" fans to crack the code and find that all those alien signs could be translated. It seems that the Alien Language, nicknamed AL1 by fans, was a simple letter-replacement cipher. The cipher became so well known that handy translators can now be found online.

"Futurama" co-creator David X. Cohen was a little disappointed that AL1 was unlocked so quickly. He was, of course, careful to give clues: there is a handy sign in the episode "My Three Suns" (May 4, 1999) that spells out the English word "OPEN" on a storefront, with four corresponding alien letters under it. This, however, might have been too obvious, and Cohen assumed fans wouldn't be so quick on the draw. He might have underestimated how much "Futurama" appeals to math nerds and language nuts.

In the episode "The Day the Earth Stood Stupid" (February 18, 2001), however, the alien language became far more complicated. "Stupid" is the first appearance of AL2, and it was far more than a simple letter-replacement code. This time, the alien language would involve a mathematical code that would take a genius to solve. Cohen and the language's inventor, Jeff Westbrook, would explain their methods on the episode's DVD commentary.