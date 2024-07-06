Dune's Denis Villeneuve Echoed A Promise To Florence Pugh About Messiah

Like the prophetic Bene Gesserit, director Denis Villeneuve always seems to have his mind partly in the future. When it comes to casting his "Dune" films, based on the novels by Frank Herbert, he's managed to hire some of the biggest stars in the world to play bit parts all by pointing to what comes next. While many actors would jump at the chance to work with Villeneuve or be in that kind of star-studded production, there's also a lot involved and smaller roles might not feel as rewarding for huge, busy stars. So how did he manage to get Florence Pugh to play Princess Irulan in "Dune: Part Two"? By promising her some great things for her future playing the character, all pointing to a third film based on "Dune Messiah."

Of course, this should sound pretty familiar to fans of the first two films who followed production, as Villeneuve promised Zendaya something similar when it came to her character, Chani. You see, both women were set to play characters with very little to do, but the director had something entirely different in mind. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Villeneuve revealed just how he managed to get Pugh to join "Dune: Part Two," and it involved expanding her role in the future, just like he did with Zendaya.