The Only Anthony Hopkins Movie That Has A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

At a time when Hollywood's long-term survival is in question and directors like Joe Russo are welcoming the arrival of an AI-driven garbage future with open arms, it might seem as though Rotten Tomatoes rankings are the least of our concerns. Quite honestly, they are. Whether a film receives the coveted "Fresh" rating or the dreaded splat really isn't all that consequential in the grand scheme of things. But for whatever reason, the Tomatometer still holds sway over our collective movie tastes, and now that movies' RT scores are baked into many of our favorite streaming services' interfaces, it's harder than ever to avoid the all-powerful review aggregator.

It's fair to say, then, that Rotten Tomatoes is doing alright for itself, which in turn means it's probably okay to point out some of its shortcomings. As such, let me point your attention towards Rotten Tomatoes' contention that there are only two perfect Alfred Hitchcock films and neither of them are "Vertigo," "Psycho," "The Birds," or "North By Northwest." "Ah, surely 'Rear Window,' then?" I hear you ask. Nope. It's 1937's "Young and Innocent" and 1943's "Shadow of a Doubt." Not all that egregious, I suppose, but how about the idea that Sean Connery's best film is "Darby O'Gill and the Little People?" Ah, now I've got your attention...

In fairness, it's not technically true to say that Rotten Tomatoes has claimed any of the above. The site simply allows you to look up a particular actor or director and see how all their various RT scores stack up. Often this makes for some amusing little oddities, such as the fact that Tim Burton's highest-rated film on RT isn't even one he directed. Or how about the fact that the great Anthony Hopkins has apparently only made one perfect movie?