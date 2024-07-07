Futurama Cut A Longer Alternate Ending For The Day The Earth Stood Stupid

In the "Futurama" episode "The Day the Earth Stood Stupid" (February 18, 2001), Earth is invaded by a destructive species of gigantic, disembodied brains. The brains, called the Brainspawn, hate all forms of intelligence, and aim to rid the universe of any brainwaves other than their own. They also emanate an energy field that drastically reduces the intelligence of everyone on Earth; shortly after the invasion, everyone decides to play the lottery, buy internet stock, and join the Reform Party.

Only Fry (Billy West) is immune to the Brainspawn's energy field, thanks to an old time-travel incident that caused Fry to become his own grandfather (don't ask). Fry confronts the Brain Leader (Maurice LaMarche) in the New York Public Library, the ideal place for a brain to hang out. Initially, the Brain Leader psychically inserts Fry and Leela (Katey Sagal) into books like "Moby-Dick" and "Pride and Prejudice," but Fry eventually outwits the brain, slips back into reality, and traps the monster in a (poorly written and misspelled) story of his own writing. The Brain Leader, by Fry's command, believes it won the day and leaves Earth "for no raisin." The millions of other Brainspawns on Earth are hastily eaten by voracious Nibblonians.

Nibbler (Frank Welker) and his fellow Nibblonians, you see, have been fighting the Brainspawn for countless centuries, trying to keep their war secret for fear of emanating their own brain-attracting brainwaves. Indeed, no one other than Fry knows that Nibbler can speak, or that Nibblonians are intelligent. They are undercover on Earth.

In the original draft of "The Day the Earth Stood Stupid," there was also going to be a prolonged epilogue wherein the Nibblonians erase the memories of everyone on Earth. The ending was talked about on the "Stood Stupid" DVD commentary.