David X. Cohen Pinpoints A Biblical Futurama Episode That 'Didn't Age Well'

When you're making a show that lasts over 25 years, there will inevitably be some material from early seasons that don't age as well as expected. Comedy is the quickest to age and the quickest to age poorly, they say, so we should probably go easy on older sitcoms when they can't fully escape being products of their time. While early "Futurama" has aged better than most sitcoms from 1999 — thanks to how most of the woes it satirizes are still around today, but worse — there are plenty of moments that the creators regret. Case in point: "In-A-Gadda-Da-Leela," the 2010 episode where Leela and Zapp find themselves alone, naked, in an unknown planet.

"That one didn't age well," co-creator David X. Cohen said in a 2023 interview. "But we failed to avoid it. I would say it's a better description than that we didn't avoid it." He doesn't clarify exactly what "it" is here, but it seems safe to say he's referring to Zapp's over-the-top creepy behavior throughout the episode, which escalates past his usual sleaziness and skids right into "this is a crime" territory. He deceives Leela into thinking the Earth's been destroyed and they're the only people left in humanity, and that it's their moral responsibility now to repopulate the Earth themselves.

It almost works, but Leela discovers the ruse and responds by kicking him in the face. However, the episode ends with the terrifying death sphere V-GINY forcing them to have sex anyway to save the universe. "Well, if it's to save Earth, I guess I could take one for the team," Leela says, and so they hook up. Adding onto the dubious consent issues is the episode's final punchline where a devastated Fry is forced to watch. It all feels a bit too mean-spirited.