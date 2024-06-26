Jessica Alba Reigns Over Netflix Top Charts With Trigger Warning

The "Sin City" and "Fantastic Four" star is no stranger to action, having appeared in a number of films in the genre during her career. Her big breakout came in the relatively short-lived Fox TV series "Dark Angel" which debuted in 2000, so she's been at this for some time. But this new film allowed Alba to take the lead in an action movie, which is new territory. So on one hand, it's nice for an actress who has been in the game for so long to score a hit. The downside is that the movie has not been met with a warm response.

"Trigger Warning" currently boasts a rough 20% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes to go with an even worse 16% audience rating. So it's not as though this is a situation where critics and viewers simply disagree, like 2018's "Venom," for example. Few people really seem to like the movie, and yet here it is, topping the Netflix charts and getting millions of views ahead of every other title in the streamer's library. So, why is it that a critically panned action movie is doing so well?

That's a difficult question to answer, but it's something that happens frequently on Netflix. Very recently, the Jennifer Lopez sci-fi flick "Atlas" had a healthy run atop the streamer's charts. It seems to happen all the time. But why is that? Is it just that people are happy to see Alba front-and-center in an action flick? Does it just seem like easy, passive viewing? There are no clear answers, but it certainly aligns with the trend of similar films managing to find an audience on Netflix. If that's what one wishes to do with their subscription, so be it. It just means we'll probably get more of the same in the future, for better or worse.

"Trigger Warning" is now streaming on Netflix.